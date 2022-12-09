NALB 5.0 to Bridge Leadership Deficit in Sub-Saharan Africa 

Recently, global corporate leaders, business owners, and employees from various sectors such as oil and gas, real estate, education, and media, convened for the fifth edition of the Niyi Adesanya Leadership Bootcamp (NALB) held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

The event arrives at a significant time of the ongoing great resignation that commenced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global trend majorly attributed to a dearth of leaders possessing relevant leadership skills to reduce staff turnover rates, maximise profitability as well as achieving sustainability for their businesses.

Tagged ‘The Intrigue of Sophisticated Leadership’, the two-day programme, through interactive sessions, helped participants to sharpen vital leadership skills through the insights of the various billed speakers who provided lessons on pragmatic approaches to leadership development.

The workshop used a blend of stimulating methods, case studies, and personal chats with the speakers to pinpoint and tackle peculiar problems.

“The objective of the programme is to bridge the gap of leadership deficit in sub-Saharan Africa. This year, particularly, we are focused on the subject: Intrigues of Sophisticated Leadership, which is, as far as we are concerned, an advanced level of strategic leadership,” the covener CEO, FifthGear Plus Consulting, Niyi Adesanya explained.

He continued: “A sophisticated leader is someone who is not intimidated by a situation. And as much as they react to the situation, they come back to overwhelm the situation. We have a whole lot of situations staring back at our faces in Nigeria, sub-Saharan Africa, and the world as a whole. We want to equip the young people, middle management staff, and even CEOs, to be able to overwhelm any situation that they find themselves in.”

During the programme, Adesanya, made use of real-life instances to coach the participants on The Critical Laws of Leadership, proffering various ways to apply each principle.

Making her debut as a speaker on the platform, Olamide Alao gave a masterclass on Employee Financial Wellness, which entailed mentoring the participants on the application of emotional intelligence when dealing with their employees for maximum production output.

“At the moment, we have a leadership problem, and this isn’t just limited to people in political positions or any sort of position, I am talking about people generally,” Alao noted.

“Every business is about people: the visioners, the customers, and the vision drivers who are the employees. Most times some employers seem to forget that the employees are as important as the customers. At NALB, we try to make employers see that a happy employee translates to a happy customer,” she concluded.

Another speaker, Richard Nyong, a real estate professional, spoke on The Cost of Leadership vs Leadership Cost which pointed at building failed businesses. He based this session on his personal experiences rising from a failed laundry startup to a successful real estate professional.

Referencing his upcoming book ‘Our Partnership Story,’ Wisdom Ahamefula, a Niyi Adesanya Think Tank member and recurring speaker, shared nuggets to attaining successful partnerships. Lola Esan delivered her lecture on Employee Performance, with Caroline Popoola sharing insights into global business perspectives.

According to Adesanya, the program has experienced a steady increase in attendance save for 2020 due the global pandemic. He said he not only believes in the profitability of businesses but also sustainability, two factors driving NALB for years.

“We believe people don’t grow businesses; it is systems that grow businesses. Anyone smart enough must know how to work on the systems and get the best out of it,” Adesanya concluded.