NAF graduates 17 helicopter pilots in Enugu

Gideon Arinze

As part of efforts to improve the combat readiness of the Nigerian Air Force, the International Helicopter Flying School, Enugu yesterday graduated a client batch of 17 NAF pilots.

The IHFS, a public-private partnership initiative, is the first helicopter pilot training institution in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Speaking during the winging ceremony of the Pilots at 405 HCTG Enugu, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo said that the training was in line with the resolve of the federal government to ensure that the capacity of personal of the Air Force is adequately built to enable them carry out their duty of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Oladayo who was represented by the NAF Chief of policy and plans, Air Vice Marshall, JA Yusuf said that with the winging of 17 Pilots, a total of 36 pilots have so far been winged within the last one year.

He explained that a total of 70 air force officials are currently undergoing training across various countries while 2300 are being trained locally to enable them to respond whenever they are called upon in defense of national interest.

He noted that the NAF remains committed to pursuing the training and human capacity development of its officers not just for sustainability but to ensure that they are competent and proficient to deliver on their roles.

“We await the value that they will add to our operations and will not rest on our oars in training our personnel for improved security” he said.

Earlier in his address, Commander 405 Helicopter combat training group, Wing Commander, Ayodeji Omokunga said that the pilots undertook the integrated professional helicopter course at the IHFS which is designed to produce pilots with NCAA commercial pilot license with instrument ratings and night flying privileges.

“In the course of their training, each of the pilots flew about 130 hrs and cumulatively an average of 2000 hours for all the pilots” he said. They will join the ranks of the elite Nigerian Air Force pilots conducting high priority missions aimed at achieving the mandate of the NAF”.

Highpoints of the event was the presentation of awards to pilots who distinguished themselves during the course of the training, including the best in flying, best in academics and best overall performance.