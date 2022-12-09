Illegal Masts Causing FCTA N500m Revenue Loss

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) has revealed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) lost about N500 million revenue to masts hoisted without approval in the territory.

Director of DOAS, Dr Babagana Adam, disclosed this yesterday Abuja.

He noted that available record with the FCTA indicated that 3,050 masts had no genuine approval.

He accused some companies of flouting the law by paying for permit and not the processing fee of N1.5 million while going ahead to install their masts and towers illegally.

“We have lost about N500 million revenue to illegal masts and towers in the territory.

“The permit for erecting a mast is N20,000, the processing fee is N1.5 million but many don’t pay, they only pay for the permit and go ahead erecting their masts and towers,” Adam said.

He said they discovered the anomaly when some communities laid the complaint to the National Assembly, that the noise from the towers was affecting them, and needed to be addressed.

He revealed that in the whole of the Abuja only 320 masts and towers had certified approval, adding most of the mobile subscribers only applied without paying the requisite dues.