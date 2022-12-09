  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

Illegal Masts Causing FCTA N500m Revenue Loss

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) has revealed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) lost about N500 million revenue to masts hoisted without approval in the territory.

Director of DOAS, Dr Babagana Adam, disclosed this yesterday Abuja.

He noted that available record with the FCTA indicated that 3,050 masts had no genuine approval.

He accused some companies of flouting the law by paying for permit and not the processing fee of N1.5 million while going ahead to install their masts and towers illegally.

 “We have lost about N500 million  revenue to illegal masts and towers in the territory.

“The permit for erecting a mast is N20,000, the processing fee is N1.5 million but many don’t pay, they  only pay for the permit and go ahead erecting their masts and towers,” Adam said.

He said they discovered the anomaly when some communities laid the complaint to the National Assembly, that the noise from the towers was affecting them, and needed to be addressed.

He revealed that in the whole of the Abuja only 320 masts and towers had certified approval, adding most of the mobile subscribers only applied without paying the requisite dues.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.