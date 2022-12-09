Fashola: Work to Commence on 32Km Ikorodu-Itoikin-Shagamu Road in January





Segun James

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that work would commence in January 2023, on the 32 kilometres road that linked Ikorodu to Itokin and the Benin-Shagamu Expressed way.

The Minister disclosed this when the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, paid him a courtesy visit to his office in Mabushi, Abuja to show appreciation for his efforts on two critical and strategic Federal roads in Lagos, the Ikorodu-Itoikin Road and Ikorodu/ Sagamu Road.

During the courtesy call, the Senator extended the gratitude of Constituents of the Lagos East Senatorial District to the minister for his support and efforts on the planned rehabilitation of 32-Km Ikorodu-Itoikin Road and the accelerated work on Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, which is almost completed.

The Honourable Minister specifically informed the Senator that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved complete rehabilitation of the Ikorodu-Itoikin Road. Fashola assured Senator Abiru that the total rehabilitation of the road will commence in January, 2023.

Meanwhile, critical sections of the 30-Km Ikorodu/Sagamu road, from; Sabo,Okegbegun, First Gate, Odogunyan, Ita-Oluwo, Ogijo, Gbaga, Sotubo, Mosimmi to Gbara Village have been fixed, remaining less than 8 Kilometre to get to Sagamu.

The Honourable Minister assured Senator Abiru that the road would be completed before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

These milestones were made possible through the instrumentality of legislative intervention via a motion moved by Senator Abiru, “On The Urgent Need For The Rehabilitation Of The Ikorodu-Sagamu And Ikorodu-Itoikin- Epe Roads To Further Bridge The Infrastructure Gap And Enhance Economic Growth In Nigeria” in April 2021.

Senator Abiru convinced the Senate by highlighting the importance of the two roads to the nation’s economic growth as they serve as access points from other parts of the country: Ogun, Edo and the Northern parts of the country and also routes to New Lekki- Ibeju corridor where we have a major refinery, Lagos Deep Seaport and Free Trade Zone etc.

The motion was fully supported and approved by the Nigerian Senate, and thereafter obtained the cooperation and support of the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Before Senator Abiru’s intervention, Ikorodu- Sagamu road, which was awarded on 5th June, 2018 to Messrs Arab Contractors O.A.O. Nigeria Limited , with a completion period of 36 months only attained 24.04% completion due to paucity of funding. However, the current intervention by the Senator, has ensured the advancement of the 30-km Road to about 85 per cent completion.