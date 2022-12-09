  • Friday, 9th December, 2022

Dana Air Recognised for Supporting Young Aviation Professionals

Business | 53 mins ago

Dana Air has been recognised for consistently supporting young aviation professionals at the recently concluded Explore Aviation Careers Conference and Cabin Crew Fair, held at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Annex Ikeja, Lagos 

Aviation careers conference, an initiative of MamaJ Aviation consult, is a yearly initiative designed to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals in their aviation career development drive.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, while receiving the award on behalf of Dana Air at the event, said: “Dana Air remains committed to supporting young professionals achieve their dream careers in aviation and everything that upholds professionalism in the aviation industry and Nigeria at large.” 

He encouraged the young professionals present at the event to follow through and explore all they have been tutored at the conference to achieve their goals and Dana Air will be available to support and provide them the platform to soar as always. 

Also speaking at the conference, the convener, Joy Ogbebo said: “When we started aviation careers six years ago, Dana Air was the  only airline that sponsored while other airlines were trying to figure out what our goals were and since then, the airline has consistently supported the need to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals 

”This award is presented to Dana Air in deep appreciation of her invaluable contribution to our aviation careers development initiatives.”

Similarly, Dana Air bagged the Most Resilient Airline award at the Aluta News 3rd anniversary lecture and award dinner held at the Pave Hotel and Events Center Abuja on Friday 2nd December, 2022. 

The award was in recognition of the airline’s consistency, doggedness, and superior onboard and customer service in the past 14 years of its operations in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.