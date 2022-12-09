Christy Essien’s Granddaughter Drops Single “Oge Mme Mme” Off Incoming EP

Nigerian-American singer, Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Ijeoma Igbokwe, known simply as Christiana Igbokwe, granddaughter of late iconic singer, Christy Essien-Igbokwe has dropped her third EP (Motherland) with the release of her lead single from the project titled “Oge Mme Mme” (Celebration Time)

Christiana draws her fan base from the old and the young and connects them through the values and the beauty of being a true African. Young Christiana Igbokwe is set to change the norm by using her music to tell our intriguing African stories.

Her grandmother, Late Christy Essien-Igbokwe was synonymous with hit songs of the late 70s, 80s, and 90s. Songs like Seun Rere, Change the System, Ife, Hear the Call, Tete Nu Nula, and a host of (many) others underscore the late legend’s illustrious career.

But now in the Gen Z era, the name *Christiana Igbokwe* is beginning to muster up some new chapters around the music industry and this time, a new set of new hits are on the horizon.

The single *Oge Mme Mme* is an African ballad that tells the story of a young girl born in the diaspora who returns to Nigeria to reconnect with her roots. Her homecoming draws a lot of nostalgic feelings.

“Our roots and our cultural diversity make us who we are. It makes us authentic, keeps us grounded and unique; so that as we interact with others and make international connections, we can build bridges of trust, respect, development, and understanding across cultures,” says Christiana.

Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Ijeoma Igbokwe was born in 2012, in Houston Texas. The song drops today November 9, 2022, on all digital platforms.