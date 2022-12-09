  • Friday, 9th December, 2022

Buhari Transmits FGN Power Company 2022 Budget to House

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the House of Representatives the 2022 proposed budget of the FGN power company for consideration and approval.


The letter dated, December 6th, and addressed to the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila read in part: “Pursuant to Section 81 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), | forward herewith the 2022 Budget of the FGN Power Company, for the kind consideration and passage by the House of Representatives.


“While I hope that the request will receive’ the usual expeditious consideration of the House, Please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”


Meanwhile the lawmakers passed through second reading a Bill for an Act to Amend the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, No. 4 of 2015 to include the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in its Governing Board, review the mode of Appointing the Director-General of the Agency to strengthen the Act by reviewing the Offences and penalty Provision.
The proposed legislation was sponsored by Hon. John Dyegh and Hon. Stephen

