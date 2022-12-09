  • Friday, 9th December, 2022

Breaking: Croatia Knock out Brazil from Qatar 2022, Qualify for Semis

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Croatia shocked Brazil 4-2 in penalty shootouts to advance to the semi final of the FIFA World Cup here in Doha, Qatar.
The 2018 finalists Croatians held the South Americans to a 1-1 draw in the regulation and added time before the lottery of penalty kicks. 


Expectedly, Croatian goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic who stopped three penalties against Japan in the round of 16, proved to be the hero of the evening again as he saved Rodrygo’s first kick for the Selecao while Marquinhos also slammed his fourth kick against the upright.

The two kicks scored by Pedro and Casemiro were wasted as Mislav Orsic, Luka Modric, Lovro Majer and Nikolas Vlasic converted all their four penalties to progress Croatia to the last 4 stage of Qatar 2022.

More to follow….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.