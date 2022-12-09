As Yuletide Beckons Ric Hassani Set to Serenade Local Audience

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Ric Hassani is one of the few Nigerian performing artiste who has shone at the highest levels.

Ric has taking the Nigerian sound to places you would never imagine it getting to. He’s pretty much done it all but never staged a show in Nigeria in all that he has been able to achieve since his emergence to limelight with “Gentleman”.

His performance portfolio has North America, East Africa, Europe and United States. He has performed to 40,000 audience in countries you can’t pronounce as an African as a headline artiste with the audience singing along his songs words by words like it’s a karaoke session, I am talking non-english speaking audience. In all of these, he has never staged one in his motherland Nigeria.

He was even called out for not to have done anything for the local audience who loves his sound and brand, this is no peer pressure situation but it just feels right that he brings it home as he will be thrilling his local audience with his stage performance this December.

The show is happening at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos on 15th of December. It’s called Ric Hassani In Concert- One Night Only.

He will be performing a 2hrs set of songs like Gentleman, Only You, Beautiful to Me and other smash hits from his last studio album. Joining Ric on stage are legends like 2Baba, Darey Art Alade, Niyola, Styl Plus, Frank Edwards and other surprising artistes that will grace the stage with him. Lagos this is the one, this is the musical concert to never miss for anything.

It promises to be a nostalgic experience judging by the quality of artistes that will be performing alongside Ric Hassani.

Four ticket categories, regular, Choice Sits, Premium Choice Sits and Tables are available on sale. Tickets are limited because of the venue capacity so it’s a first come, first serve situation. To purchase your tickets or to book a table, come, visit www.richassani.com.