Warri LG Boss Distributes Hospital N17M Equipment to PHCs 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has distributed hospital equipment worth 17 million naira to the 13 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the Council area.

Tidi, who made the first tranche donation at a brief ceremony at the Warri South Council main Secretariat recently said the second tranche of the equipment would be delivered to the council next week.

The Chairman, who was represented by his Vice Chairman, Mrs Divine Iniovosa, said the donation was in line with his administration’s efforts to boost health care delivery in the council.

He said the equipment will cater for the health needs of the health centres adding that the health care needs of the people of Warri South Council area remains a top priority of his administration.

Tidi urged the health workers to take care of the medical facilities and ensure that they were put into proper use for the benefits of the people.

Receiving the equipment, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Authority, Dr. Oritsematosan Sagay, lauded Dr Michael Tidi, for the multi-million naira equipment donated to the Primary Health Care Centres.

She said the equipment will improve the quality of health care delivery in the council.

Some of the medical equipment donated include, Sanction Machine Manual, Examination Couch, Adult and infant Hospital Beds and mattresses, Kidney DNH (small and big).

Others are, Stethoscope (fetal), Stretch or trolley, Sphygmomanometer, Cuscow vactual speculum, Dissecting forceps, Adult and infant weighing machines, etc.