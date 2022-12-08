Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Confused, Atiku/Okowa Mocks

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, yesterday, mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the intractable confusion that has hit his campaign.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson for the campaign, the group said Nigerians were not surprised that the central Command and coordinating structure of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign was already collapsing with members becoming disoriented, completely disillusioned and crestfallen following series of unending criminal allegations.

He said Nigerians had become disconnected with the Tinubu/Shettima ticket given the exposure of smelly past and constant display of vacuity, incoherence and lack of vision by the APC presidential candidate.

“The disenchantment, which has continued to grow with the many unpresidential gaffes of Tinubu, however, came to its height after his embarrassing outing at the Chatham House on Monday, where he exhibited a pathetic vacuity and lack of capacity to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria, by directing questions put to him on economy, security, youth development and even about his personal life to others to provide answers.

“Patriotic Nigerians in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign are no longer at home with Asiwaju Tinubu’s inability to give a concise explanation to many scandals around him, including the reported connection with narcotics syndicate for which he was made to forfeit a whopping sum of $460,000 through the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States.

“The Tinubu/Shettima messaging has since become disjointed, disconnected and uncoordinated as its helmsmen are currently losing their voices,” Ologbondiyan stated.

He said it was pathetic that the Tinubu/Shettima APC Presidential Campaign, has no record of performance to present to Nigerians given the disastrous seven and a half years of the APC in office.

“It is more ludicrous that the Tinubu/Shettima’s shameful attempt to appropriate the achievements of other Lagos State governors are being poohpoohed by Nigerians. No individual can claim to have built Lagos!” he stated

Moreover, Ologbondiyan said the Central theme of “Renewed Hope” has failed to gain traction among Nigerians, including APC members as it is a direct irony of the reality of Asiwaju’s lack of vision and solution to the problems brought to our nation by his APC.