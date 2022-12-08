Tingo Mobile partners Wonderland Lagos for Entertainment

Wonderland Lagos has opened in Lagos in partnership with Agri-Fintech company, Tingo Mobile.

Built to deliver an overwhelming holiday experience of fun and excitement, Wonderland Lagos is serving the ultimate Christmas and football experience this season.

Ezekiel Adamu Co-Founder of Wonderland Lagos speaking on the idea behind Wonderland Lagos said, “The time that was used to build the whole city in record time shows that the organizers are visionaries but the vision goes beyond paper. Today we see a Wonderland Lagos that is clearly a new discovery that has never been done before in this part of the world. This goes to show the opportunities that exist in the tourism space in Nigeria.

“Wonderland Lagos has the Qatar Live which is the biggest Viewing Center, the market place which provides for trade and WonderX which is geared towards concerts. The ultimate of them all is Christmas in Wonderland Lagos which is a custom theme park for the family that was purposely built from ground up for this exact event.

“It is a wonder to see as it has all you can think of from the magical walk of lights to Santa empire which is bigger than your regular grotto in 4 places, games, rides and great food and drink. Wonderland Lagos also partnered with Nickelodeon to bring Sponge Bob and Paw Patrol characters live at Wonderland Lagos. It sure has amazing and magical times all around the face. Guests are sure to be blown.

“A project like this costs a lot and wouldn’t have been possible without the Headline sponsor Tingo Mobile. A fintech company that has powered several fintech solutions and made life easy for farmers and Nigerians in general through their advanced technology. Tingo Is known to support visionary projects and definitely chose Wonderland Lagos because of its unique opportunities.

“Tingo Mobile bought into the vision of Wonderland Lagos and have provided the necessary technology to make it an amazing time for visitors that will be coming to Wonderland Lagos. Tingo Mobile as headline sponsor will also be adding experiences to the visitors and it promises to be an amazing time.”

According to Dozy Mmobuosi, founder of Tingo Mobile, he bought into the project because of the innovation, planning and reach of the project and most importantly how these partnership would redefine December hospitality in Africa.