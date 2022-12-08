Secret Palace, is Set to Celebrate One Year of Pleasure

They often say that Lagos takes on a new life at night. It is because of this that sometime in 2021, Secrets Palace made the decision to redefine the nightlife experience in Lagos – a sprinkle of a little more good vibes to cater to the extravagant needs of gentlemen and Ladies in the ever-busy city of Lagos.

Lagos, regardless of being an ever-busy commercial hub, never skimps on its nightlife experience. Lagosians are constantly on the lookout for trendy and interesting spots. Needless to say, this is the everyday experience of the average Nigerian.

On commencement of operations, Secret palace has built an unrivaled home for the popular Lagos Outside gang in their search for exclusive entertainment; one night after another.

Secrets Palace, Lagos’ most luxurious strip club, located in the highbrows of Lekki is set to celebrate one year of providing both Kings and Queens the ultimate pleasure that their body needs.

In the words of the founder, Seyi Ademoye, “We are pleased to announce that we have renewed our commitment to providing ultimate pleasure to kings and queens due to popular demand.”

Up until now, Secret Palace has endeavored to ensure that they raise the bar in light of what the nightlife in Lagos entails. This it has succeeded in doing with amazing offerings and wild experiences that have left its customers returning for more, every day.

Never resting on its oars and to again prove that Secrets place is the trendsetter when it comes to nightlife experiences, the brand had stated that it will be celebrating its 1st anniversary with a concert, proudly supported by Moët & Hennessy.

This concert will last for three days starting from December 16th to 18th with only the best of everything, with performances from Tuface, Kcee, Timaya,Niniola, DJ Neptunes, Dj consequence, Denrele Edun, Poco Lee and more.

Speaking at the press event, Seyi Ademoye, popularly known as Sheyman has promised that Lagosians should expect to create memories that will last them for a lifetime.

In his words, “there will be electrifying performances from amazing A to C list artists, energetic hype men, the finest DJs, and all the tea that makes up the nightlife experience.”

This concert is to usher in a new dawn for Secret palace and its faithful and unveil the newest level of amazing experiences anyone can think of.