Rainoil Bags ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

Rainoil Limited, has successfully implemented the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard aimed at retail sales, bulk storage, and logistics of refined petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas, and lubricants in order to improve its processes, procedures, and products. ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ and regulatory requirements.

The Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim who was represented by Deputy Director, Management Systems of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nwaoma Oluije, presented the certificate to Rainoil Limited executives at the Rainoil Headoffice on Monday, saying the certification is a landmark achievement in the pursuit of service excellence and has elevated Rainoil Limited to the privileged class of Quality Management Systems Certified Organizations in Nigeria.

Expressing delight at the company’s achievement, the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie OON, said the certification affirms Rainoil Limited’s adherence to internationally acceptable standard requirements and the ability of the company to get it right the first time and always. Ogbechie assured the team of the Standard Organization of Nigeria that the company will ensure the system remains healthy.

According to Ogbechie, Rainoil Limited has, from its first day of operation, placed a premium on top quality and has since remained committed to offering quality products and excellent service delivery. He commended members of the Executive Management Team and the entire staff of Rainoil for not relenting in always putting their best foot forward.