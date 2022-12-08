Police Probe Killing of FCT Resident, Abduction of Corps Member, Seven Others





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said yesterday it has commenced investigations into the killing of one resident and the abduction of a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member and seven other people in Kubwa, Abuja.

It said operatives also rescued three victims and recovered firearms.

Suspected bandits struck at the Arab Road Extension 2 in Kubwa District of Abuja last Tuesday evening and abducted a serving corps member, Adenike, and seven others while one resident was killed.

A statement issued by the Police Command said it was probing the reported case of security breach occasioned by armed robbery, shooting and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road area of the FCT on December 6, 2022.

It said: “The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, notes that the swift response of the Command in an aggressive manhunt of the perpetrators resulted in the rescue of three victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including one AK-47 riffle and 25 rounds of ammunition.

“Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that on December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, Oshodi and Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

“The suspects while departing the scene left with four victims possibly to enable them evade arrest by the approaching police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi, did not survive as he was confirmed dead by the doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.”

Meanwhile, the police chief called for calm while noting that the Police Command had deployed intelligence and other operational assets to increase security in the Kubwa area and its environ.

He assured the people that the command had since launched investigations into the matter to identify the suspects and bring them to book, urging members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicion or untoward situation to the police.