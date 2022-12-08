Norrenberger Savours Success of Abuja Fitlife Event

Kate Ejisu

Norrenberger, a financial services group has partnered with Bodyline Fitness and Gym to host the largest gathering of fitness enthusiasts and dignitaries in Abuja.

The event brought together over 1,500 participants and close to 3,000 registrants to one location for a premium fitness and fun experience with an opportunity to network with the broader fitness community and financial advisors. It was also an opportunity to sensitize the public on the importance of fitness, wellness, health and wealth.

The event featured fun and entertaining fitness activities and competitions including a half marathon, Abuja Fittest challenge and Abuja Strongest challenge in male and female categories.

Winners in these categories went home with a total cumulative cash prize of N50 million. It also featured a charity walk whose proceeds will be donated to underprivileged communities within Abuja to provide the much-needed financial cushion especially during the festive season.

Commenting, Norrenberger’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Tony Edeh,said: “It was an electrifying day, a remarkable experience to have thousands of fitness enthusiasts and wealth advisors come together in one place to celebrate the limitless potential of the human body as well as the ever-present wealth creation potential in Nigeria.”

According to him, for Norrenberger, the event was an opportunity to communicate the company’s position, that health is wealth, a key part of the company’s corporate social outlook which prompted the partnership with Bodyline Fitness & Gym, further driving home the brand’s message and distributing it among the relevant community.

Norrenberger Abuja Fitlife 2022 also featured exciting musical performances by Iyanya , DJ TTG and DJ Gigi Jasmine, bringing the crowd to a frenzy and adding to the colour of the event.

The Norrenberger Abuja Fitlife 2022 is Norrenberger’s maiden fitness partnership, designed to identify with the fitness community, and also to encourage existing and prospective Norrenberger customers to prioritize their health and wellness.