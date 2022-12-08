Leading Academics, Industry Operators for Pharmacy Academy Induction

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) is set to induct 20 leading pharmacists and some captains of industry into its hallowed ranks on December 8, 2022.

The 20 inductees are drawn from a wide array of disciplines, including research and development, management, industrial pharmacy, among others. Some of the more notable prospective inductees include Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Benin, Professor Ray Ozolua; Managing Director of GSK Nigeria, Kunle Oyelana; Managing Director, Medplus Pharmacy Chain, Joke Bakare; Executive Director, the Nett Pharmacy Chain, Chris Ehimen; and Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Babashehu Ahmed, among others.

In a statement made available to the media, the General Secretary of the Academy, Professor Lere Baale, said that “the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy is pleased to note that making a selection of 20 distinguished pharmacists from the dozens of stellar applications received was a most arduous assignment.” This, he added, “is a reflection of an increasingly pervasive appreciation by pharmacists and other health professionals of the essence of the Academy and a growing determination by many to be part of the Academy’s mission.”

Also, to be inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the Academy is Chief Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and proprietor of Afe Babalola University. While stating the reason for his induction, Professor Baale, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Business School Netherlands, said that “The College of Pharmacy, Afe Babalola University, from its staffing to its equipping and curriculum, embodies a great deal of the qualities desired of a 21st century pharmaceutical education, and the Academy desires to symbolically commend Chief Babalola for his foresight.”

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy is one of Nigeria’s specialized academies and its bedrock is the facilitation of scientific research and development towards wellness and good health. To this end, the Academy employs strategic advocacy and other means to enhance government and societal funding and support for scientific research with particular focus on pharmaceutical research.

The formal investiture is billed to hold in Lagos.