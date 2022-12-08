FESTIVE SEASON AND THE DRUG USE EUPHORIA

As the year 2022 gradually winds down and a new calendar year 2023 beckons on us, this comes with numerous celebrations with hundreds of “end of the year” parties by various schools, institutions, public and private organisations, entertainment empires and their signed artistes. My mind is however drawn to the number of drug parties that are already taking place leading to the Christmas and New year celebrations with the use of poisoned (narcotics laced) alcoholic drinks, cakes otherwise known as brownies, tiny nylons of wrapped crack Cocaine, methamphetamine powders, syringes of different colors and shisha flavored smokes whirling in the enclosed rooms of parties and after parties of some celebrations.

No doubt, as humans we will always have reasons to celebrate though not limited to seasonal trado-cultural, religious and non-religious celebrations, it can also be for other reasons like birthdays, marriages and graduation ceremonies, career paths promotion or simply just for relaxation with family members and friends. While it is worthy to note that positive celebrations of any kind are good for our health and mind, it’s disheartening that a number of our youths, adults and celebrity role models use the slightest opportunity to celebrate as a means to engage in euphoric use of illicit narcotic substances that have been medically proven over time to have adverse effects on human mental health and cognitive behaviour.

Drug use, its attendant addiction and ultimate sad end is before us, even more at this season except we wish to turn a blind eye to what we see in our individual environment and the results of drug seizures and arrests made by the new NDLEA under the distinguished Chairmanship of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), in the last 22 months. No doubt the time to act is now regardless of the failed efforts made in time past.

It is disheartening that the uncontrolled social media posts from young persons and celebrities in Nigeria and around the world, showcasing their use of highly addictive substances like Cannabis, Heroin, Cocaine, Crystal meth and pharmaceutical opioids like Tramadol, Diazepam and their look alike designer’s pills have attracted peers, children and fans all over the globe leading a majority of the young population into the adventures of drug use and avoidable diseases. We cannot but at this season lend a word for the wellbeing of our young ones in Nigeria.

The drug use pandemic is an issue we are trying to shy away from, maybe in order not to offend the young ones or just because it hasn’t come home to roost. In either case, let me remind us that our inaction will continue misleading a minority of persons to push the boring but dangerous narrative of legalising cannabis in Nigeria and as well reinforcing the drug use culture.

Again, it is that time of the year, so is it going to be business as usual? Would you as a good friend to your friends, colleagues and family allow any one or yourself to go into the euphoria of celebrations with “igbo and shayo” and enter the new year 2023 thereby reducing the nation’s capable healthy minds by another percentage? Whereas this is a pertinent question to ask but it is more of a call to join the many stakeholders in Nigeria especially the NDLEA, UNODC, and Brig. Gen. Marwa and his team in a united front against drug use, abuse and addiction. I bring you season’s greetings.

Francis Okogun, Benin City, Edo State