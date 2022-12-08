Farmer Emerges Overall Best in Computer Training Programme

Emma Okonji

Madaki Abeh, a farmer in Okoh A, in Karu Local Government, in Panda Development Area of Nasarawa State, one of the communities within the vicinity where Pandagric Novum, makers of Supreme Feeds operates, has won the overall best performer in the computer training programme organised by the company.

Speaking at the award presentation and convocation, CEO Pandagric Novum, Bruce Spain, said the impact of the training would go beyond the nine successful participants.

“This is the real success to me, that the impact is not just now and for these people alone, but for the hundreds of lives they would touch in the future. Our goal as an organisation, is to contribute in our own way to closing the digital divide, especially in the communities where we operate,” Spain said.

Representing the community at the convocation, Chief of Attat, Danladi Azeto praised Pandagric for the good work done in the community. According to him, Pandagric is an answer to yearning and aspirations of the community.

General Manager HR and Enterprise Services, at Pandagric Novum, Mojisola Garba, who coordinated the training programme, said two of the participants were already employed in the organisation. According to her, the programme is an ongoing one which aims at equipping eligible people in the community with the necessary skills for potential future employment in the organisation and elsewhere.