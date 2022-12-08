  • Thursday, 8th December, 2022

EFCC Auctions 435 Forfeited Vehicles in Lagos

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

Wale Igbintade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the auction of 435 vehicles, which are subjects of final forfeiture orders in Lagos, in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004, Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.

A statement by EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren stated that the exercise, scheduled to take place across the agency’s commands, started on Tuesday in Lagos with the inspection of items by the public. While the auction began yesterday and will continue until Thursday (today).

The items are available at 40 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 14 Cameroon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and CVU Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking during the opening ceremony yesterday, Dr George Ekpungu, secretary to the anti-graft agency and chairman of the EFCC Asset Disposal Committee, ADC, said, “The exercise, which is the first of the planned auction of forfeited properties across EFCC Zonal Commands and EFCC Headquarters, is being carried out in accordance with the (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022. It is being conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws.”

While welcoming the auctioneers to the centre, he thanked sister agencies, including the Nigerian Army, invited to provide adequate security and orderliness.

The nine auctioneers allocated to the Lagos zonal command of the EFCC to dispose of the 435 cars at the designated centre on 14 Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, are Rihanna Auction Limited; Kamyus Consult Limited; Areogun Resources Limited; BIS N JEG; Integrated Services Nig.Ltd;Mau & Sons Ltd.; Langar Aghaji & Co.; Fagobe Company Ltd and Musa Kira and Co.

