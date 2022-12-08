Doctorate Honour for Obinna Iyiegbu for Astute Role in Administration, Tech

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, recently accorded Chief Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, with Doctor of Business Administration, Honorary Cosa. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, who was at the event reports

Take a second look at these pictures illustrating this story again: the excitement, the cheerfulness and the bliss being expressed by Chief Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu – popularly known as Obi Cubana, are immeasurable and untold.

True, he confirmed that while speaking with THISDAY – immediately he received an award from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) recently.

‘’Today is one of the happiest days in my life; I have received many awards – both in Nigeria and outside the country; but this one is unique. The fact that it is coming from home means a lot to me”, Obi Cubana stated.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist was excited about the award of Doctor of Business Administration (Honorary Cosa), which was accorded him, along with four other eminent personalities from different sectors by the ESUT at its convocation in Enugu recently.

Accompanied by his beautiful wife, Barrister Ebele, family members and hundreds of business associates/friends to the university – located in Agbani, in Enugu State, to receive the award, Obi Cubana arrived the Convocation Ground of the university amidst thundering, standing ovation and hailing by members of the Students Union Government, led by its leaders.

It took the combined efforts of both local and state security agents present at the event for him to move from the car part to the chair reserved for him at the event. Hundreds of students were surly excited to see Obi Cubana, who hails from now famous Oba, in Anambra State. Even the visitor of the school – Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, could not resist standing up to welcoming him to the ceremony – attended by hundreds of people.

Conveying the nomination to the awardee, in a letter with reference number: ESTUT/HA/11/22/07 dated August 30, 2022, the Vice-Chancellor of the ESUT, Prof Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, said that the decision to accord him the award was in line with the vision of the founding fathers and the motto, which emphasises ‘’technology for service.’’

‘’Sir, in with this fundamental mission, the management identified you as a relentless and astute administrator that fits into the vision of a new Nigeria and technologically-driven institutions’’, the Vice-Chancellor explained.

Reading the citation of the chairman of the Cubana Group of Companies, the University’s Orator, described him as ‘’an entrepreneur, philanthropist, people developer, business leadership consultant, and founder and CEO of the Cubana group – a conglomerate with interests in the entertainment, hospitality and real estate business.’’ Dr Iyiegbu hails from Oba in Idemili Local Government of Anambra State.

According to the orator, ‘’His parents, Sir Alex and Mrs Ezinne Iyiegbu were renowned educationists. His father was a French teacher and Principal, while his mother was a Headmistress. He was educated at the prestigious Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from where he graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science (Second Class Upper) Honours degree in Political Science.’’

While the mandatory National Youth Service took Obi Cubana to Abuja, where he served at the National Assembly for his primary assignment, on completion of his national service, Obinna, like his peers, experienced a period of unemployment – during which he struggled to make ends meet.

Apparently undeterred, but determined to make a success of life, the young Obinna opted to become self – employed. True, in 2001, he teamed up with a childhood friend to create his first business – a relaxation garden.

However, following the forced closure of his garden by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the resilient Obi Cubana picked himself up, licked his wounds and moved on. In 2006, he teamed up with another set of friends to establish the Ibizza Night Club, Abuja and this – as stated in his citation, marked his formal entry into the entertainment and hospitality industry, which he now bestrides like a colossus.

‘’The Cubana Group was established three years later, and today, the Cubana Group is a globally recognised brand that is synonymous with luxury and pleasure in the world of entertainment, hospitality and real estate. Chief Iyiegbu also has thriving business interests in the building construction, communication technology and alcoholic beverage industries’’ the orator added.

Referred to as ‘’a people developer’’, Obi Cubana, as he is fondly called, is said to derives immense pleasure from helping young entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses. To date, he is credited with providing ‘’seed funding for over 500’’ of such businesses in different parts of the country. And he follows this up with business counselling and motivation.

The orator continued, ‘’His desire to give back to society led him to establish the KIEK Foundation through which he works with his wife, Ebele, to provide feeding, medical treatment and free education to less privileged children. His target is to train 1,000 out-of-school children.’’

In recognition of his ‘’achievements in the field of entrepreneurship and philanthropy’’, Obi Cubana has been the proud recipient of many honours, titles and awards.

For instance, he holds the Igbo title of “Okpataozuora”, which is a public acknowledgement of his philanthropy. His many awards include the ‘’Hospitality Icon’’ (Sun Newspapers, 2020), ‘’Man of the Year’’ (News Agency of Nigeria, 2021) and ‘’Entrepreneur of the Year’’ (African Canada Investment Summit, 2022).

Dr Obinna Iyiegbu is happily married to Barrister Ebele, and the marriage is blessed with four biological and one adopted children.

In an emotional laden-voice, Obi Cubana promised to worked with ESUT authority in order to help develop many infrastructures that will uplift the school.