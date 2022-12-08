ALL SHALL HAVE PRIZES

Akwa Ibom runs a transparent government, argues

Lekan Adefila

The day of the plaque was not the day of the award itself. The place of the award was not the place of the plaque either. Akwa Ibom governor Udom Emmanuel flew to Banjul, Gambia, to be earn a jewel for a work well done as the chief steward of his mandate and state. The plaque was not ready, but the ceremony was gorgeous as he was in an ambience festooned with the who is who of African security. The award was given by African Watch, and it was a good day to be Governor Emmanuel and a citizen of Akwa Ibom State. It goes without saying that it was a great day to be a Nigerian.

But in a coincidence, the day the plaque arrived in Uyo, the helmsman of Akwa Ibom State was also giving the state two important jewels. The visionary of Ibom Air, arguably Nigeria’s topflight airline, took deliveries of two new planes. They are the A320-200 aircraft. They have already hit the commercial clouds for Nigerian travellers, handy for the coming yuletide season.

The people of the state saw their governor honour them with two new gems. And the governor was himself honoured for his good work. He loves the title, but he knows he is not defined by titles but the work in his people’s lives. As Machiavelli wrote, “It is not the title that honours man but a man that honours a title.”

It is not only a moment of award and stewardship, it was also a time to give account. It is an oil-rich state but it was an example that it is not a place or government of squander.

It was happening in the context of an assertion by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that all oil-producing countries received money owed them since 1999. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his good heart. Through finance commissioner, Linus Nkan, he released the facts and figures, and has been the only state with a clear accounting. While some other states were trying to make acrobatics of their spending, Akwa Ibom was forthright.

Nkan revealed that state had received N186 billion so far. In 2021, the federal government gave the state N160 billion. It was due to receive N41.4 billion, but N26 billion has been remitted this year. He disclosed that the payment is phased quarterly for ease of release. It is still expecting its balance.

Say Nkan: “The agitation for the refund of the arrears, which were deducted from the earnings due to the oil-bearing states was undertaken by the affected governors, directly and through their officers at the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) which agreed with the very detailed submission and calculated the sums accruing to the states.”

He also disclosed that the state follows the International Public Sector Accounts System (IPSAS), which gives no room for distortions. “It is also worthy to point out that the state’s budgets and annual reports must first be reviewed by the World Bank and it is practically impossible that financial infractions can skip their attention.”

These inflows of 13 percent derivation, he says, have often been incorporated into the budget for key projects. And the projects are not far to seek.

They include the Coconut factory, the first of its kind in this country and this part of the world; the Jubilee Syringe factory, a delicately woven idea to bring medical care to the people by taking care of a rare area of need and provision; the Kings Flour Mill, for its economic value and food on the table; for sports, he took on the stadium at Eket, with its picturesque appeal and impressive architecture, and making it into a duel for national unity as well as serving as a place not just for sports fiestas but political rallies and festivals; Nto Edino Road/ Bridge; Ituk Mbang Isolation. To support Ibom Air, he visited the MRO/ International Terminal noted for its high-tech facility and smartest in the country. He confronted the environment with the IBB Flood Control. The Dakkada Smart Building has a sort of showy quality to it, the tallest in the region, its facility for business and its appeal to the Lagos-centric oil elite. Of course for God, not far away from Dakkada is the worship Centre, and to God be all the glory. Other offering, too: Ring Road III; Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road and Efaini PKO Factory Phase Two. All on one day, an arduous day, a fulfilling feast for the eyes.

“It is a real honour for me to visit Akwa Ibom,” he purrs. “This is my first trip outside Lagos and I’m truly impressed.”

But we cannot overemphasise the road infrastructure, an array of them across Akwa Ibom State. For instance, no one could be blind to the commissioning of the internal roads like the Rev. Akwatang Road, Mbiabong Ikot Essien Road, Rev. Amaowo Avenue, Obong Okon and Professor Stella Idiong Arts gallery Street, also internal roads in Atan Offot in phases one and two. The dualized 29 kilometre-Ndon Eyo Road has two bridges and a spur from Mbioto-Ekpene Nten to Ikot Akpan. Also the 2.59 kilometre Atiamkpat – Ikot Ese Ishiet Road has a spur in Onna. This is accompanied with the Emergency Gully Erosion rehabilitation works at Nung Ikono Ufok- Ishiet Road. The 9 km Ulliong-Edikor-Uduetta Road also has a spur in Udung Uko local government area. The 13.1km Anua-Ifa-Mbak Etoi-Adadia Road has two roundabouts. He also commissioned the 14km Abak Nsekhe Akpa Nkuk-Ikot Etim-Ikot Ikara road phase III, the 4.94 km Ibesit Okpkoro/Ikot Ibritam Road as well as the Nung Ukim Ikono Akpa Etok Ekpang Road with spur to Ibiaku Ntok Okpo Road.

The naming of some of those roads highlights the governor’s nod to the value of the spiritual as well as the stellar individuals in other fields as statesmen and men of war. We can understand why he commissioned and unveiled a statue in honour of a state hero in the person of Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga at the Indongesit Nkanga Secretariat.

For healthcare, he also commissioned the Ikot Abasi General hospital and a theatre building donated by the engineer Uwem Okoko, CEO, HENSEK Integrated Services Ltd. Apart from commissioning a centre for Gender-Based Violence, the event was festooned by a distinguished array of first ladies from a cross the 36 states and it brought colour and a sense of inclusivity to the anniversary.

The United States Consul general paid his first visit outside Lagos to Uyo recently to attest to Governor Emmanuel’s government of transparency. He said the states leads others in this department. Little wonder that the governor asked Nkan to bare the facts, and it is because the projects speak for themselves.

· Adefila writes from Uyo