AfyaRekod Trains Jigawa Officials on Technology in Universal Healthcare Delivery

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

AlyaRekod, a universal patient portal recently led a four-day workshop to explore the role of technology in delivering universal health care to Jigawa State officials.

The interactive workshop was to explore the invaluable contribution AfyaRekod’s unique approach and the use of technology can make to delivering universal healthcare plus the challenges to execute this integrated approach across its diverse mandate.

AfyaRekod is a patient-centered health data platform built on Al and Blockchain technology headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with a presence in five African countries.

Its mission is to bridge the gap between health care and treatment for health care facilities and institutions to access and assist their patients anywhere, anytime through tools and resources accessible on the platform Jiwaga Ministry of Health has a key focus on achieving universal healthcare.

The state has put in place favourable measures to ensure all resources that could help achieve this are identified and invested on.

The Permanent Secretary Jigawa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Babura Ma’azu, said they were thrilled to learn from AfyaRekod team and to also be part of the discussion on the contribution of technology to provision of universal healthcare.

” Learning from a team that is already putting this into practice is fantastic, In Nigeria’s Jawaga state, we are aiming and working towards achieving universal health care for all patients,” Ma’azu said.

On his part, the General Manager AfyaRekod,

Umuhany Zuhudi expressed excitement hosting officials from Jigawa State Ministry of Health for a free workshop on digitisation of health care and the contribution of technology towards achieving universal healthcare.

He described the programme as a contribution to their overall mission, an Africa where quality healthcare is accessible to all patients.