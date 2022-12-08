Adeleke’s Men Looted Osun Govt House, Not Oyetola, Says Aide

The media aide to the immediate past governor of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke’s men of looting the Government House, Osogbo and not the other way round.

He expressed disappointment at the false alarm raised by Adeleke’s men, who according to him, should have been ordinarily guided by the record of the inventory taken before the formal handover of the items in the governor’s lodge and presidential quarters in theGovernment House, respectively.

Omipidan averred that it was un-Godly for Adeleke’s stooges to have raised empty alarm over an illicit action taken by them, saying it was on record that the new government took over the possession of the Government House a day to the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke.

Addressing a Press Conference on yesterday in Osogbo, Omipidan described the looting allegation as not only ridiculous but sarcastic as it was intended to soil the reputable image of his principal.

Omipidan slammed Adeleke and his men for their failure to protect all the items bequeathed to them by the administration of Oyetola, just as he queried why it took them 72 hours after they had formally taken over the property before raising obnoxious allegation of looting.

He asserted that all the items alleged to have been carted away were intact at the time of handing over, saying, “if there was any looting as being claimed by the agents of the new government, then we should look in their direction.”

Omipidan, who described his principal as a man of impeccable character, asked: “How on earth any right-thinking person will accuse him of stealing things as cheap as spoons, methylated spirit, cooker and emptying the First Aid Box?”

He said his principal stopped sleeping in the Government House on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and by November 26, 2022, an inventory was conducted in company of DSS officials, who were attached to the Government House at the time and security operatives attached to the new governor, particularly A. Umale and Pius Akpan.