Abia APC Guber Candidate, Emenike, Inaugurates Campaign Council 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike yesterday inaugurated his 2022/23 campaign council, comprising 1,740 members.

Among those at the inauguration ceremony were serving and former ministers, party candidates, six retired generals, including three former General Officers Commanding(GOCs), former Commandant the Nigeria Army School of Infantry, Jaji and former Director of Military Intelligence.

Speaking at the event, Emenike said that the time has come for all well-meaning Abians to rise up and join in the liberation movement to free their state from the hands of those running the state down.

He described members of the campaign council as the “ambassadors APC in all the polling units of Abia” and charged them to double and redouble their efforts to achieve a landslide victory the, against opposition party come 2023.

He reminded the party faithful that the liberation battle would not be easy given that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been in power for over two decades entrenching their vicious roots across the state.

However, the APC governorship hopeful vowed to uproot the party that has held Abia down so that the mission of developing Abia could begin in earnest in 2023.

“We must work as one to achieve victory. If 1,740 people join their hands togther to work, the job of libeeating Abia will be done. Let the work begin. Our mission, aspiration is for the development of Abia (and) God will help us lift Abia up. What we’re doing is a divine mission,” he said.

The deputy governorship candidate, Rev Gloria Akara exhorted the members of the campaign council and all party faithful to remain steadfast and dedicate their energy, time and resources to drive “the wheel of progress”.

“We are ready. The rescue and develop Abia(RADA) movement is not designed to stop. We’re going to continue until victory is assured,” she declared.

Party chieftains who spoke at the event pledged their full support to the Abia APC governorship candidate to make the party take over the control of Abia, saying that God’s Own state have been left I the hands of bad managers for too long.

The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Nwadiala Emeka Wogu said that among all the governorship candidates presented by all the 18 contending parties, “Emenike is the only person who can make a change in Abia”.

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Azubuike called on all aggrieved party members to sheathe their swords and back High Chief Emenike to save Abia from the downward road of retrogression.

Earlier the state chairman of APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, explained that the members of the campaign council were carefully selected and trusted “worthwhile soldiers” who would lead the charge in all nooks and cranny of Abia.

“We are very determined to rescue and develop Abia,” he said.