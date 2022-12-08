22Bet Brings Positive Impact to Ibadan Communities

Global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.ng has recently commissioned four functional water borehole facilities and newly renovated public toilet facilities at markets in Ibadan -Ojoo Meat Market/Ojoo Lagos Park, Bodija Market Iwo Park Garage, Agbowo Park/ University of Ibadan (UI) StudentResidential Area, and Apete Market, Close to Apete Garage/Poly Ibadan Student Residential Area, respectively.

The provision of the water borehole and renovated public toilet facilities, done in partnership with Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, are part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng, whose portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games among others, to ensure its betting services caters for all punters. The facilities will, no doubt, provide the needed succour for both the market men and women as well as residents of the communities.

Last September, 22Bet.ng provided functional water borehole facilities to two key regions of Ibadan – Moniya Market and Gbagi International Market, a popular market in the heart of the state capital, respectively.

Inaugurating the borehole facilities, which included brand new generators (one for each of the four facilities, respectively), the Director General of Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, Hon. Olajide Boladuro, commended 22Bet for the facilities.

“Oyo State Gaming Board is the agency of Oyo state government, charged with the responsibility of regulating betting, lottery, pools and all gaming activities for the purpose of accountability, improve transparency in the industry, stakeholder’s confidence, revenue generation, and utilising proceeds earned towards good causes and community development,” he stated. “And 22Bet.ng happens to be one of those that are licensed to operate betting or lottery activities in the state.”

He added, “22Bet.ng has been different, they have really separated themselves in the sense that in the area of corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the community and to Oyo State, it has been doing the most. This is not the first project – water borehole and toilets – in Oyo state we are commissioning this year. We have earlier done in Moniya Market and Gbagi International Market, respectively, and they continue to do it. So when they came and told us that they want to provide more water boreholes and renovate more toilet facilities, it is a welcome development for us. A government cannot always do everything; so as a form of support, it is a laudable and commendable project.”

Abdulazeez Musibaudeen Ojasope, who represented the Babaloja of Ojoo Market, Alhaji Abdullai Akanbi, said, “We thank 22Bet for providing this water borehole facility and brand new generator. We also thank our able governor of Oyo State for this laudable and important project. God will continue to bless them abundantly.”

The Iyaloja of Ojoo, Alhaja Fausat Oluwakemi; Akowe Oja, Deaconness Olaide Nureni, and other market leaders were full of praises and prayers for 22Bet.ng, saying that 22Bet has shown that it is committed to the socio-economic development and well-being of the people and the communities.

22Bet restated its commitment to continue its corporate social responsibilities to the region of Oyo and other parts of Nigeria, said its Country Manager/COO of West Africa, Mr Fikayo Ogunfuye.