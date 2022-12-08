2023: Campaign Council Spokespersons Demarketing their Principals with Trivial Issues, Says Kalu

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has cautioned spokespersons for the presidential campaign councils of leading political parties against trivialising the ongoing electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kalu stated this yesterday in an interview with journalists in his office.

He noted with concern that spokespersons for the presidential candidates of the leading political parties were not addressing issues as regards aspirations of their principals and were dwelling on frivolous matters.

By their actions, the senator said the PCC image makers were invariably, de-marketing the democratic process.

“Everybody in Nigeria knows that there are four leading Presidential candidates for the 2023 general election but their spokespersons are not giving Nigerians the required information as regards programmes and agenda of their principals on myriad of challenges facing the nation.

“What Nigerians want to hear from the four leading candidates of the four formidable political parties are their plans on how to turn around the nation’s economy for better, end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of crimes and criminalities bedeviling the country.

“Nigerians are tired of rhetoric’s on personal lives of the presidential candidates as being churned out by their spokespersons who primarily should be focusing on what their principals have in stock for the people across the various sectors.

“The presidential campaign has been going on very well but I will want the presidential candidates of the major parties to focus on what they will do for the country.

“Stop telling us who is who. Nigerians know the major presidential candidates. You cannot continue to tell of history and history. Their spokespersons are not helping matters.”

On the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari led government, Kalu said he has tried in some areas and failed in other areas like any government across the globe.

Leadership, according to him, is like exchange of baton in a race where every participant is expected to play his or her role and go.

“President Buhari and his team have done their best within the last seven and half years, preparatory to quitting the stage within the next six months for another set of leaders and by extension, new ideas, policies and programmes.

“Emergence of leaders at any time in the life of any country is always facilitated by circumstances and situations that are prevalent, making leaders at different times, have different challenges to face,” he said.

He, however, boasted that as far as Abia North Senatorial District is concerned, no any other candidate is on ground apart from him, saying that “in 2023, it will be Kalu vs Kalu in the zone.”