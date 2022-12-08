2023: Atiku’s Wife Canvasses Votes for Husband, Bauchi Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



A support group, Princess Rukayya Atiku Campaign Organisation (PRACO), has called for support for the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to ensure victory in the 2023 election.

The group also canvassed votes for the Bauchi gubernatorial candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed.

On Tuesday, Princess Rukayya Atiku Abubakar, alongside PRACO members, arrived in Bauchi for the North-East PDP Women Town Hall Meeting to drum support for her husband and other PDP candidates.

Abubakar called on women in the region to resist the temptation of selling their votes.

“We are here to encourage participation in politics among women and youths in order to produce leaders like Atiku/Okowa and Governor Mohammed who have the competence and capacity to govern Nigeria,” she stated.

According to the former vice president’s wife, PDP has what it takes to solve Nigeria’s problems, including insecurity, unemployment, and poverty. She added that the PDP North-East Women Town Hall meeting was a platform to discuss strengthening and deepening women’s political participation.

“We are here to educate PDP women in the six states of the North-East region on what is expected of them in the forthcoming elections,” she further stated. “Secondly, we are calling on all PDP women and their leaders to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Bala Mohammed, who is contesting a second term, and all other PDP candidates in the region contesting in the 2023 general elections.”

The First Lady of Bauchi, Hajiya (Dr) Aisha Bala Mohammed, urged the women to be at the forefront of the electioneering and not sit at home. She told the PDP women in the region to vote for God-fearing leaders.

Mohammed pointed out that Nigeria will experience genuine development with the right leadership. The Bauchi first lady warned the women against selling their votes for instant gratification.