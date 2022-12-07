YearOnTikTok celebrates creativity, trends, creators, movements and moments, powered by the Nigerian community

A snapshot of what trended on TikTok in 2022

TikTok takes a retrospective look at the hottest moments and trends on the platform with #YearOnTikTok.

Eight awards across Sub-Saharan Africa will be awarded through TikTok’s inaugural #TopCreator2022 awards.

#TopCreator2022 awards voting opens from 16 December 2022 on TikTok

07 December 2022: The end of the year is fast approaching, and for community-driven entertainment destination, TikTok, the moment calls for a rewind – a retrospective look at the hottest moments and trends on the platform with #YearOnTikTok. The platform entered 2022 on a high note, having reached the 1–billion–user benchmark during the latter part of 2021. From the rise in subcultures like #BookTok to viral global music trends like KU LO SA and celebrating a variety of Nigerian creatives on the platform with the TikTok Naija to the world campaign.”

These were the words of Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Programming Sub-Saharan Africa, who commented that: “what happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok – whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform.”

Sidwaba says that this was true in instances where we saw creators addressing pivotal, global issues such as climate change and interacting with communities in a way that is authentic, raw and creative. But, we also saw this play out on the lighter side of things, with TikTok being used as an entertainment destination for heart-warming humour.

“In the examples of the content our community enjoyed, this year lies a clear illustration of the fact that TikTok is for everyone, everywhere. This is something that we are proud of and will take into the new year as we continue to grow and develop as a platform for discovery, creativity and community.”

TikTok Chief Operating Officer, Vanessa Pappas said “We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022. It’s been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok”.

Now for the exciting stuff

Celebrating #YearOnTikTok, TikTok Nigeria puts the spotlight on the hottest, most happening TikTok trends of the past year. In no particular order, they are:

Breakthrough Stars: 2022’s groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

The year had its fair share of emerging content creators who were destined for superstardom. Amongst these were talented vocalists, dancers and other creators who used the platform to showcase their unique talents. We were both humbled and honoured to see such a rich and diverse mix of talent coming through on the platform this year and really making it big. These were some of Nigeria’s favourites:

@lary_shantel – Learn about Africa – We are continent, not a country @Orelejika – Building a community of supportive women on TikTok @abikeshugaa – Using TikTok to raise awareness on gender-based violence @folagede_bankz – A TikTok Skit – Dedication to the Yoruba Mom @Jay_onair – Take us to church!

FYFaves: The most popular videos of 2022

TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed provides users with a curated offering of content that is tailored to their unique browsing preferences. Every ‘For You’ feed is different, ensuring that TikTok users are served the content they want to see, when they want to see it. Check out the videos that made this year’s leading list on ‘For You’ feeds across Nigeria:

@Enioluwa – Celebrating the Nigerian community @simeonblinks – Transition skills on fleek @beeautygoddess – Smiles and all @r0dn3y_ – Kicked out of the choir – so relatable @crispdal_ – Hitting the beat – let’s dance! @berbypicxy – A TIkTok Fave @softmadeit – A TikTok Fav on our FYP

The Hitmakers SSA: Most viewed artists on TikTok

From homemade beats to golden oldies and musical classics and covers, TikTok is the platform to be on if you want to keep abreast of the biggest movements on the music scene. The following were the artists and creators that made it big on TikTok this year:

The Playlist: The songs that soundtracked 2022

Music remained the mainstay of TikTok in 2022, with breakthrough artists using the platform to find their voice and the world’s most renowned singers, producers and musical artists using the platform to showcase their latest and greatest. The following is a list of the music that trended on TikTok among South African audiences:

Buga by Kizz Daniel & Tekno Overloading (OVERDOSE) by Mavins, Crayon & Ayra Starr Happy Birthday by Simi, Adekunle Gold & Deja Ku Lo Sa by Oxlade Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) by Asake Baddest Boy by Skiibii Girlfriend by Ruger Live Forever by Kayode Sugarcane – Remix by Camidoh, Mayorkun & Darkoo Rush by Ayra Starr

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other product features

TikTok knows no limits when it comes to creativity, and its communities took theirs to new heights this year, powered by the tools and features that are unique to the platform. These were the videos that featured elements that are unique to TikTok:

_badboywilly – Country Flag Effect – Does your country have one? @King_Jasminez – Double Layers Effect @Dinmaotutu – Fashion Sketch Effect @Telistyles – Slideshow Effect @naadromo98 – EffSoftieCam By huseyincanxs Effect

Big Little Communities: Popular subcultures and niche communities

One of the things that our users have come to know and love about TikTok is the enabling environment it provides for the emergence of niche communities and subcultures. These were some of the communities that captured the imagination of Nigerians this year:

@Stylebydamie, @ms_yudee , @Cattyhopcy – Women coming together for a #FashionTok Collaboration @blakeoffishall – TikTok Creators that become #Friends – @Austin.d.great – #DanceTok in the house Thetallblackchic – #Wakanda inspired

TikTok Taught Me: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok trends and features

2022 saw TikTok being used to entertain and inspire, but also to inform. Its immense value as an educational platform was clear in the overwhelming popularity of videos that provided users with quick and easy life hacks and bite-sized lessons. These were some of the most popular videos in this category:

@thelordsdoing – Understand tribes in Nigeria @therapeuticnurse_ – Teaching the community about the reproductive system @Aprokodoctor – Understanding sleep paralysis from a qualified doctor @Jameenjude – Make-up hacks

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favorites

On TikTok, nothing captures the hearts and minds of Nigerians more than food-related content, with pro chefs, amateur gastronomists and all-round foodies taking to the platform to showcase their culinary creations. These were the recipes and food hacks that made it to the top of menu:

diaryofakitchenlover – Making Ogbono Soup @chef.maah – Who doesn’t like a quick fix recipe? @Nimoh_ – Making a simple breakfast – Naija style

Best programmed TikTok LIVE

TikTok LIVE dominated the scene with some great LIVE music performances, social change discussions and social events. These are the programmed LIVES that kept our community entertained.

@mowalolatv – Mowalola SS23 “Burglar Wear” show

@joeboyofficial – #Love Valentines Month Live – Joeboy

@azz_iad & @mentallyawareng – Talking about all things mental health

@obis_house – Obis House on a Monday

@triplets__delesafa & @twinzloves – #MothersDay Celebration Live

Creator of the Year award: This is your chance to vote

Last but not least, for the first time ever, TikTok will be awarding content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa through their inaugural TikTok #TopCreator2022 awards. For this momentous celebration, the platform is calling on all TikTok users throughout the region to vote for their favourite content creator who will stand a chance to be crowned TikTok #TopCreator2022 or #TopCreator2022 runner up. Furthermore, the nominated creators will battle it out to earn the crown Creator of the Year title for the whole Sub-Saharan African region.

Public voting will open on TikTok from midnight on 16 December until 23:59 on 23 December. Nominees will be announced on the TikTok Africa newsroom.

Sidwaba concludes: “as a platform, we are going into 2023 strong, with a solid head start on the hottest topics and trends that are capturing the attention of the world and the country at large. We’re excited to find out what lies ahead and remain committed to developing TikTok in a way that provides a safe and secure online environment for self-expression, fun and of course, fame. Here’s to another year of remarkable content.”

Join the #YearOnTikTok Retrospective LIVE

Join popular creators @Azz_iad (Kenya) , @I_am_tjan (Nigeria) and @Sphokuhle_n (South Africa) on TikTok Live on the 23rd of December 2022 (6 pm WAT /7 pm CAT / 8pm EAT). The fun-filled chat hosted on the @TikTok.Africa account will take us back in time to all the creative, entertaining, inspiring, musical, and heartfelt moments that were shared on TikTok this year – looking at inspiring creativity and bringing joy this festive season.