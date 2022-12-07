Royal Academy of Engineering Launches £100,000 Grant at Unizik Business School

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Royal Academy of Engineering, United Kingdom, has officially launched a £100,000 grant programme for Unizik Business School.

The school, under Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, recently won the UK Royal Academy of Engineering grant to boost engineering skills in Africa.

The launching of the programme (Higher Education Partnerships in Sub-Saharan Africa 22/24 Programme) took place at the weekend.

The team lead of the project, Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe, disclosed that the title of the project to be researched by the team was catalysing the employability and entrepreneurial impact of Nigeria graduate engineers in the electricity industry as a strategic way to improve access to electricity in Nigeria. He added that the project would last for two years.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Esimone, said the programme would improve Nigerian engineering graduates’ skills, capacity and employability.

He urged scholars to take advantage of foreign grants to expand their knowledge and research, adding that the two years training programme of the grant will create employment opportunities and further promote the academic relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Director of UNIZIK Business School, Prof Emma Okoye, said the programme aimed to address the engineering skills deficit in Africa and showcase the role of engineering in driving inclusive economic development in the region.