RIF Trust Becomes Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme

Sunday Ehigiator

In a landmark announcement, RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment firms has been appointed as the Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

In a statement yesterday from the company, the appointment was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, Hon. Ernest Hilaire, and the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Lucia, Claude Emmanuel, on November 21, 2022, at the company’s Dubai office in Business Bay, is coming on the heels of a decade of growth and success for the global company which has assisted over 4,000 clients and their families since its inception.

In his submission, Hon. Hilaire noted that the appointment was very important for the country.

According to him, “RIF Trust and Latitude are significant players in the Residency and Citizenship by the Investment industry. They are a well-established and respected partner.

“We are certainly delighted to announce this news to ensure we continue building our relationship with RIF Trust and Latitude as they have been very important to the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Lucia over the last few years.”

Reacting to the development, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman, Mimoun Assraoui, expressed delight over the appointment, while also expressing optimism over the effectiveness of the collaboration.

According to him, “Our relationship with St Lucia goes back almost a decade ago and has been very successful and fruitful. We recently hosted a successful event with St Lucia in Los Angeles earlier this month to celebrate our firm being the first global RCBI firm with an office in the USA.”

