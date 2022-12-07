Plan Okada Ban: Stop Crushing Our Seized Motorcycles, Association Warns Law Enforcement Agencies

•Says FG to lose over N30b Annually

Kasim Sumaina

Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria, (ROMAN), has warned various laws enforcement agencies to desist from crushing its members seized motorcycles, even as it said such act was not a solution in an economically disadvantaged society like Nigeria.

The Association also noted that government at both federal and state level stand to lose over 30 billion Naira annually if it goes ahead with its outright ban of commercial motorcycle as a means of transportation, in the country.

The move, it noted may have serious negative impact on the Nigerian economy as well an increase the rate of unemployment and insecurity.

President of Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria, (ROMAN), Alhaji Olusola Razaq gave the warning yesterday at a one day seminar workshop organized by the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA)

Razaq, while speaking in Abuja, stated that if the action on the ban is not reviewed, it may impose serious unemployment implosion across the nation as well as increase on insecurity and loss of about 30 billion naira revenue generated from the unions across the 36 states and FCT.

Recall that many states Governors are bent on banning the commercial motorcycle operators whom they believed aid insecurity across the country.

The ROMAN President, however, observed that the federal government through the parent Ministries should as a matter of urgency start making suitable regulations that will ensure safety of operators than banning the life saving activities.

Razaq said: “What we are saying is that the federal government as well as states governors should as a matter of fact ensure that much more jobs are created through already established Okada union.

“And there are so much to learn here and that is the fact that many families has been lifted out of poverty through commercial motorcycle transportation system. We should also not shy away from the fact that the system have also contributed in fighting insecurity by engaging idle minds.

“There is this saying that Idle mind is devil’s workshop, that is one of our achievements. We ensure that all our riders are well educated on violence free society. So many of them have also shun being used by politicians at various occasions.”

He noted that commercial motorcycle transportation system, as a major small scale business opportunity cut across both educated and non educated alike, remains a viable opportunity for beginners from poor background. He added that it is a business that have lifted lives of both unemployed graduates and uneducated ones.

“What the federal government has left undone is to create enabling environment, make laws and executive compliance. We all travel to other countries of the world such as India, China, Pakistan and we also witness how commercial tricycle and motorcycle operates with which was adopted by the government as a regulation.

“Our own is different here and they forgot that white collar jobs are not easy to secure. When they adopt the wearing of crash helmet and other protectives and strictly implement it, then it will reduce accidents accustomed with motorcycle crashe,” he said.

The Roman President, who bagged award for his effort in fighting insecurity and other vices through the engagement of the youths, however commended ATACA for the annual seminar, which he said was timely in addressing the inadequacies in the Transportation sector.