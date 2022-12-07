Ojomo Wins Olokpe 35th Coronation Anniversary Golf Kitty  

Esosa Ojomo has emerged winner of the Olokpe of Okpe 35th Coronation Anniversary Golf Kitty held on Saturday at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State, just as Prof Waziri Erameh won the best gross prize with 86.

Ojomo (hcp 12) won the men’s category with a net score of 74 beating Joseph Kayoma (hcp 17) and former BCGS Captain, Dr. Bola Atua (hcp 12 ) to second and third place having both played 75 and 76 net respectively.

The kitty which featured golfing friends of HRH Oba Okhishimede Eshimokhai Idogu III (jp), the Olokpe Of Okpe Kingdom was powered by Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Dr. Charles Ajayi; Dr. Bola Atua; Kingsley Okunbor; Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro; Stephen Ebarentonbofa; Benedict Oghumah, and Princess Habiibah Oyarekhua in honour of the monarch.

In his admonition, the Deputy Governor congratulated the monarch for the peaceful reign in his kingdom while he prayed God to protect and continually guide him.

Oba Idogu III in turn, appreciated the golf section members for honouring the event. “I want to thank the deputy governor who on his own put this kitty together alongside others who supported. On behalf of Idogu Dynasty, Okpe Kingdom, and Edo north people, we are proud of you all.

Ojomo in his victory speech said: “Today is my happiest day for having this prize to show for winning the 35 coronation anniversary golf kitty of the monarch. I pray for another 35 years again on the throne.”

In the ladies category, Betty Oriakhi (hcp 28) won with 71 net while former Lady Captain, Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka (hcp 18) with 72 net placed second while Joy Omorogiuwa (hcp 34) settled for third with 76 net.

Chief Makole Azugbene (hcp 20) won the veteran men award having played 75 net. Sir Tony Aghedo (hcp 18) placed second with 75 net just as Chief Sylvester Akhigbe (hcp 20) picked the third place with 75 net. Also, the veteran ladies went to O. A. Dawodu (hcp 33) with 81 net while A Osahon (hcp 36) with 85 net came second.