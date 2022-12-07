  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

NYSC Acting DG Named Integrity Icon of the Year

Premium | 17 hours ago

The Acting Director-General National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba, has been nominated for an award of excellence as Integrity Icon of the Year.

The Whistleblowers Anti-Corruption Reporting Network (WARN) said Mrs Uba was the overwhelming choice of its selection committee from a pool of three distinguished Nigerians.

According to a statement signed by its executive director, Gabriel Onwe, Uba was rewarded by President Muhammadu for her extraordinary achievements as Director, of Information and Communications Technology.

He noted that Uba has digitized the entire NYSC exercise, especially in the monitoring and effective supervision of corps members in their places of Primary Assignment and during Community Development Service.

He said this is aside from the routine training of staff and corps members in ICT as well as the provision of state-of-the-art centers across the country.

But above all, Onwe said Mrs Uba flaunts an impeccable track record of excellence, integrity, and accountability in service.

“This nomination is due to her enviable track record as diligent, hardworking and impeccable administrator who has made recommendable feat in the service to this nation, without any corrupt enrichment or questionable conduct,” he said in a statement.

“It is due to our ardent believe that her lifestyle and activities in the present and the past are testaments of integrity and diligence, which are attributes, lacking in the life of today’s youth.”

Onwe added that the NYSC boss will be conferred with the award on January 18 in Abuja.

