Medview Airline Condemns Sealing of Properties over Alleged N4bn Debt

Wale Igbintade

Medview Airline has condemned the early morning invasion and sealing of its properties located at Olowu, Ikeja and the Lekki area of Lagos State by a team of policemen under the guise of executing a court order.

Counsel to the airline, Mr. Lawal Pedro, condemned the invasion, stating that he had read a copy of the ex-parte order made by Hon Justice Lawal Akapo in Suit No. ID/6251/GCMW/22 delivered on 22/11/22, and it does not include possession or sealing of the properties.

According to him, what the court granted was for a preservation of the assets of the airline, from sale or other alienation pending compliance with the pre-action protocol procedure by First Bank which was yet to file an action in respect of the alleged debt.

He also accused the bank of desperation and engaging in forum shopping and abuse of court process.

He alleged that the bank obtained additional two ex parte orders in different suits on same subject matter (the alleged unpaid loan).

“The second and third ex parte orders were granted by Hon Justice Oluyemi in Suit No ID/6241/GCMW/22, and ID/6243/GCMW/22 both delivered on 22/11/22, to take over the residential house of the Managing Director of the airline situated at Olabanji Olajide Street off Admiralty way Lekki Phase 1, pending compliance with pre action protocol procedures by the bank.

“We are amazed at today’s early morning invasion and sealing of our client’s properties located at Ikeja and Lekki Lagos by Ex-parte orders in respect of an alleged debt which the court is yet to determine the validity having regard to the denial of such liability by the airline after the sale of its aircraft by the bank, “he said.

“That we have held meetings with the bank officials and exchanged correspondence on amicable resolution of any outstanding debt and for the parties to resume normal banking relationship.

“So it came to us as a rude shock this morning when policemen invaded our clients properties in Ikeja and Lekki chased everyone away and sealed the properties as if final judgement had been awarded in favour of the Bank on the alleged debt. We believe that this is an illegality and institution like First Bank with full compliment of legal department and which we owe in high esteem should not be involved in this type of action. We are taking appropriate steps to seek justice and remedy for our clients by due process of law, ”he added.

When contacted the Managing Director of the airline, Mr. Muneer Bankole stated that his company is currently engaged in a dispute with First Bank Limited, over an alleged N4billion debt and that his lawyer had served the bank with a pre action protocol notice.