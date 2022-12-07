  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

Group Condemns Attack on Worship Centre in Delta

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Niger Delta Peoples Movement (NDPM) has condemned the recent attack on a religious place of worship (mosque) in Ughelli, Delta State  on  December 2, 2022.

The group in a statement signed by the convener, Ejiro Ineneji, said: “We the NDPM hereby condemn, in the strongest terms, possible, the act of terror on the people, indigenes, perceived strangers, and destruction of properties of the Niger Delta People particularly and Nigerians in general.”

The group expressed its  condolences to the families and the victims of the attack and pray for speedy recovery.

The statement added: “We are tired of the negative image being portrayed of the Niger Delta Region (South-south) of Nigeria and will work wholeheartedly as we call on all Niger Delta people to work with the appropriate authorities to achieve a more progressive, peaceful, inclusive and conducive Niger Delta region. We call on the law enforcement not to let this attack slide without the perpetrators brought to book. “

