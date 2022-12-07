Grace Ofure: It is My Desire to Train and See Budding Dreams Achieve Self-actualization 

Grace Ofure Ibhakomu is the Founder and CEO of Lifecard Company; a visionary and a force to be reckoned with in the global market. She is a woman of deep-reaching inspiration, purpose, and drive. She is the MD and proprietress of Lifecard Real Estate.

As an investment coach, She presents an avenue for budding investors, to learn how to climb into higher tax brackets and dominate, transfer the requisite skills and tools to enable one to identify profitable and secure investments, and literally sharpen their skills and increase capacity to “hit the ground running” with results and output. Participators are equipped with insight on how to transition into being profit-oriented investors.

Grace Ofure is also the proprietress of Life Card University, an e-learning institute that was born out of my sheer desire to improve business education, ensure that learning is delivered seamlessly and strategically with a mission to help people start a real estate business or grow an existing real estate business from scratch using tested and proven strategies through the provision of robust digital courses, personalized coaching and mentoring opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs and investors

“Grace is not just my name It is my lifestyle It’s how I’ve been able to move from nothing to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the global Market. Coming from humble beginnings have honed me into becoming a master at my craft. I believe That anything is possible, I’m a strong advocate of financial literacy devoted to helping individuals attain financial independence and grow their investment portfolio. It is my desire to train and see budding dreams achieve self-actualization”.

Her investment journey has defied common myths and fears surrounding high yield portfolios, plowing her earnings into real estate and today unlocking returns considered unattainable by other asset classes.