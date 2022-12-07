Gombe Governor, Emir, Other Leaders Commend Buhari Over Kolmani Oil Find

•Say his footprints will remain indelible

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday paid host to a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation led by Governor Inuwa Yahaya appreciated Buhari for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the Kolmani area.

The president on the occasion jocularly told them: “Thank you for coming to say thank you to me for doing my job. Thank you for appreciating the efforts.”

Going down memory lane, Buhari said when he served as Petroleum Minister for over three years in the 1970s, “we developed the feasibility studies, believing it would further stabilise our polity. So, you should congratulate yourselves, rather than me for the oil find.”

On the political situation in the country, preceding the 2023 general elections, the president said off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States showed that the government respects Nigerians, “and would allow them to choose their own leaders without interference or manipulation.”

He also said irrespective of what some people say, the administration he led had made strides in stabilising the security situation in the country, reviving and diversifying the economy, and fighting corruption.

Buhari described the visit as a “morale booster.”

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation, Yahaya said Gombe people came to express, “profound appreciation and gratitude for the successful flag-off of the Kolmani oil project.”

He added that such gigantic project was a milestone for the entire country, “as it will enhance our socio-economic fortunes, create jobs, and benefit farmers, business people, indeed, everyone.”

Yahaya assured of community support for the venture, promising that along with Bauchi State, where the oil field is jointly situated, “we will ensure success of the project.”

He said Buhari had done his best for the country, despite the tumultuous time in which he served, adding that history would be kind to him.

He appreciated the president for other projects in the state like the takeover of the airport by the federal government, siting of an Air Force Base, a Federal Polytechnic, among several others.

“We will remember you forever. You have left footprints that are indelible. History will be kind to you on efforts you made, despite the difficult times,” the Governor said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar 111, described the Kolmani project as “historic, never to be forgotten by our people.”

He assured that there would be no conflict between Gombe and Bauchi States, as the traditional institution would mobilise the people positively.