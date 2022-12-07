Court Strikes out PDP’s Suit against Accord Guber Candidate in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday, struck out suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the eligibility of the governorship candidate of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his running mate to contest the 2023 general elections in Rivers State.

The PDP had filed the suit before Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, seeking directives to INEC to disqualify Accord Party and its governorship candidates participating in the 2023 elections, claiming that the delegates elections that brought them in was not monitor by the INEC.

However, counsel for Lulu-Briggs and running mate, Benjamin Omeje, filed a preliminary objection, asking the court to strike out the suit on lack of merit.

Delivering his ruling yesterday, Justice Pam in the separate suits also struck out PDP suit against all the National Assembly candidates of Accord Party for lack of jurisdiction.

Justice Pam based his judgment on the recent decision of appeal court in Lagos and Rivers State which revealed that no court has jurisdiction to hear a case file by another political party bothering on internal party affairs.

The judge insisted that any attempt by him to interfere in the matter after appellate court had taken decision on the similar matter will amount him been tagged a rascal and thereby upheld the objections of the counsels to the defendants and struck out the suits by PDP.

Meanwhile, one of the counsels to PDP Dike Udenna, told the court that naturally they were unhappy about the Judgement but that is the Judgement of the court for now.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, counsel for Accord Party gubernatorial candidate, Benjamin Omeje, who applauded the court on its decision on the matter, said the judgment is victory for Accord Party and democracy.

Omeje explained that the court upheld the preliminary objection he filed on behalf of his client, Accord Party governorship candidate, saying that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He said they raised several grounds upon which include that the matter was filed out of time by PDP and it is an inter-party affair, adding that no party, nobody has the right to interfere with such issues outside of the party.

Omeje disclosed that “the court based it judgement on the decision of court of Appeal Lagos Division which recently came out and was submitted to the judge in the matter that nobody has the right to question the internal activities of Accord (A) and it was based on that, the court made its decision”.

On his part, Lulu-briggs expressed happiness that justice was not denied at last, saying that the court has put a stop to every midlesomeness of PDP into another political parties.

Lulu-Briggs added that “it is in the same manner next year, Rivers people will deliver judgement in my favour.”