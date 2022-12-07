Coscharis, AIICO to Provide Cover for Auto Buyers

One of the leading firms in Nigerian automobile industry, Coscharis Motors Limited, is partnering with AIICO Insurance to provide Insurance coverage for its automobile product buyers.

With this partnership, existing and prospective customers of Coscharis will continue to enjoy premium automobile after-sales service backed with risk protection from AIICO Insurance Company.

Speaking at the launch, Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communication Coscharis, Mr. Abiona Babarinde said, “ We have entered into this value-based collaboration in our quest to continuously offer the best value to our wide range of customers. With this integrated insurance package, we can guarantee our customers immediate insurance coverage at the time of car purchase across all of our showrooms, as well as a quick and stress-free claims process as the need arises.”

Also speaking, AIICO Head Partnership and Alliance, Mr. Piyush Srivastava said, “We appreciate the trust reposed on us by the Coscharis Group, giving us this platform to bring on board our experience, expertise and capacity for underwriting this kind of business. From this partnership, Coscharis Motors’ clients stand to gain significantly. Among other backend processes in place, we have developed procedures to speed up the claims process and they would enjoy a seamless customer experience. In addition, customers are to get priority attention for necessary repairs or replacements,” he said.

AIICO’s Head of Retail Business, Gbenga Ilori said “Our approach to business is built on a deep understanding of the markets we operate in. This partnership illustrates our commitment to providing solutions to the identified needs.”

He said AIICO Insurance is a household name in insurance and has been in the underwriting business for nearly six decades and is currently ranked high by gross written premium in the industry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).