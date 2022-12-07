Brazil, Argentina S’final Clash Loading First Time in 32 Years 

A mouth-watering scenario is loading at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup here in Qatar. It is the possible clash of five-time champions Brazil against Lionel Messi’s Argentina who have also won it two times.

Brazil won the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 while Messi’s country did so in 1978 and 1986.

But Brazil’s emphatic last-16 win over Korea Republic has now increased the likelihood of this mouthwatering South American powerhouses meeting in the semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

However, before that will happen, both teams would have to surmount their respective quarter final obstacles on Friday. The Seleção have to beat runners up at Russia 2018 Croatia while Argentina have a bruising battle with the Netherlands who are equally hungry for the trophy.

Immediately after Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Albiceleste fans voiced their fears about a possible meeting with Brazil in the semi-final, a classic rivalry that has been waiting to be renewed on the biggest stage for 32 years by both sides.

These South American giants have not met in a World Cup since 1990, but the rivalry has only grown since then, with many regional clashes. This could be one of the biggest games in World Cup history and the biggest Brazil versus Argentina match-up football has ever seen.

Brazil and Argentina have met four times in the history of the World Cup. The record is fairly balanced, with two wins for Brazil, one for Argentina and a draw. The four games took place in a span of five World Cups, between 1974 and 1990.

In 1974 and 1978, the rivals met within groups that defined the qualifiers for the final. ﻿In the first meeting, Brazil beat Argentina, but finished second in the group, which was won by the Netherlands. Four years later, a 0-0 draw helped Argentina qualify from a group that also included Peru and Poland.

In 1982, Brazil and Argentina met again in the same phase. The Seleçãodefeated their rivals 3-1, in one of the great games of the mythical team that included Zico and Socrates. But the defeat to Italy ended up eliminating Brazil from the competition.

The last confrontation was in 1990, already in the current format. In the Round of 16, Brazil played a game of great possession and scoring chances, but Diego Maradona unbalanced the rhythm with a brilliant individual play before Claudio Caniggia’s goal.

RESULTS

*Morocco 0–0 Spain

3-0 penalties

Portugal 6 – 1 Switzerland

WED & THURS

Rest Days

FRIDAY Q’FINALS

Croatia v Brazil-4pm

Netherlands v Argentina-8pm