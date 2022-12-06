Templers Law Firms Expands Services to Ghana

Leading Nigerian law firm, Templers and Ghanaian law firm, Ampem Chambers, have announced a collaboration to launch a new law firm to be known as Templars in Ghana.

According to the company, the new firm will service clients across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy including mining, energy, infrastructure, financial services, education, franchising, telecommunications and fintech. It is also expected to provide a strategic base for accessing other key hubs in the West African region.

As a result of this collaboration, the Templers brand will be welcoming a 12-person team of highly experienced Ghanaian lawyers some of whom are dual-qualified in the United States, the United Kingdom and other jurisdictions.

These lawyers will work closely with their colleagues across Templers offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja to provide clients with seamless high-quality services in both markets.

Commenting on the development, Managing Partner of Templers, Oghogho Akpata, said: “This is an extremely exciting step in Templers’ growth across Africa. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement is opening a new vista of opportunities across the continent, and, in spite of recent global economic headwinds, we have seen increasing demand from clients for sophisticated support across Africa.

“Templers already has a significant share of the Nigerian legal services market as well as deep client connections to Ghana and elsewhere in Africa, so a natural next step in our growth trajectory is to expand into these other markets where our clients and business relationships require our services.

“Our new office in Ghana means that we will be able to respond to this demand and continue to support new and existing clients in solving whatever challenges their businesses face.

“I am grateful to our strategic partners at Ampem for joining us in this shared mission.”

Also commenting, Founding Partner of Ampem Chambers, Kofi Darko Asante, said:This collaboration is a positive development for both clients and employees of the firm. It creates the right platform for our clients to benefit from a rare combination of our deep understanding of the Ghana market and international expertise of Templers.”

Despite recent macroeconomic challenges in both countries, Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy and Ghana the second largest economy in West Africa. Over the past decade and a half in particular, Ghana has not only grown to become one of Africa’s leading economies but has also increasingly become a hub and destination of choice for both African businesses and international corporations.

According to them, the tie-up is a response to increasing opportunities for businesses in the region, and the rising demand for service providers with deep local knowledge and a proven track record of assisting local and international clients in navigating difficult markets.

“It also realises AmpemChambers’ seminal vision of collaborating with law firms across the African continent in a manner that institutionalises common objectives in the practice of law and service delivery.

Doing this under the Templersbrand goes a long way in creating that desired pan-African institution,” they said.