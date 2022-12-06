Oyebanji: S’Court’s Verdict’ll Strengthen My Spirit for Service





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court, affirming him as the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18, governorship election in the state.

The Supreme Court had yesterday dismissed the case instituted by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants, Kayode Ojo, challenging the validity of Oyebanji’s emergence as candidate of the party.

Oyebanji, in a reaction to the ruling of the apex court, described it as a welcome development and triumph of truth and justice.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji, who described the ruling of the apex court as a landmark judgement, said the Supreme Court had put a final seal of validity on the primary election of the APC that produced him as the party’s candidate for the June 18 governorship election.

“Again, the judiciary has lived up to expectation as the bastion of democracy and rule of law. The ruling has put to rest all controversies surrounding the January 27th, APC primaries.” Oyebanji said.

While lauding the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the last hope of the common man, Oyebanji said he was happy the court upheld the decision of over a hundred thousand APC members that voted for him across the 16 local governments as the party’s candidate during the primaries on January 27.

He, however, urged his supporters to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that the case was a family affairs, which should not warrant any name-calling or bad blood among members of the party.

He also called on Ojo and a few others, who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primaries of the party to sheathe their swords and re-direct their energy towards working with his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

His words: “Now that the Supreme Court has ruled and affirmed my candidacy, I urge my brother, Engr Ojo and all others, who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primaries of our party to join hands with us in the task of building a more prosperous Ekiti State.”