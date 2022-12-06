Ogun First Lady Admonishes Parents to Protect Children against Drug Abuse

Sunday OKobi



The wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, at the weekend admonished parents to be sensitive to changes in their children’s behaviour, in order to prevent any potential exposure to drugs and other substances abuse.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Press Officer, Office of the First Lady, Kemi Oyeleye, the first lady gave the admonition during the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop organised for members of the Ogun State Drug Control Committee, in Ibara, Abeokuta, the state capital, noting that the role of parents and guardians at sensitising their children and wards on the dangers inherent in illicit drug use could not be overemphasised.

She said one of the ways to curb the menace was to get parents involved in the sensitisation against drug abuse, calling on them to pay attention to children at every stage of their development.

According to the statement, Abiodun said: “Social isolation for some and peer pressure for others are two major challenges confronting our children and adolescents today. As parents, we must be sensitive to changes in our children’s behaviour so that we can nip in the bud any potential exposure to drugs and other substances.”

She pointed out that immediate family units, larger units of the society such as schools, places of worship and recreational centres, as well as community leaders, influencers, and other gatekeepers should also be targeted and enlightened in the fight against the menace, charging the committee to give their best to the task of ridding the state of drug abuse.

In her opening remark, the Commander, Ogun State National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs. Archie-Abia Ibinabo, said the state Drug Control Committee is a crucial mechanism to support the state-level multi-MDA actions and to also govern and coordinate responses in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who spoke on behalf of all the service commanders in the state, in his goodwill message, appreciated the first lady for her sacrifice in combating the menace which had become a serious concern to law enforcement agencies.

The ceremony also had in attendance the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, DIG Olusola Subair (rtd); Ogun State Service Commanders and other committee members.