Kwara Gov, Saraki, Ilorin Emir Mourn Onijagbo

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the people of Ijagbo over the death of their traditional ruler, the Onijagbo, His Royal Highness Oba Salawudeen Olagunju Adeyeye Fagbemi (Obembe II).

The revered monarch died at the age of 110 yesterday.

The late Onijagbo is the father of legal luminary, Prince Lateef Fagbemi(SAN).

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr.  Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that: “Our heartfelt condolences go to the Oyun Traditional Council, the good people of Ijagbo, the immediate and extended families of His Royal Highness.

“We especially mourn with the learned silk, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, and his siblings on this loss.

“Kabiesi was in a class of his own in wisdom, patience, and love for his people. He was a great servant of God. He will be sorely missed by all.

“We beseech Allah to grant the monarch Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the family and the entire Ijagbo community.”

Also, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, described the demise of the Onijagbo of Ijagbo as a sad and painful loss.

In a condolence message signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki described late Onijagbo as a bridge-builder and an icon of peace who preached and worked for harmonious relationship between his people and other communities in Kwara South and beyond.

Saraki also commiserated with all sons and daughters of Ijagbo in Oyun LGA, and urged them to be consoled by the fact that the late monarch lived a good and fulfilled life.

The former Senate president said Oba

Fagbemi would be remembered for his relentless commitment to the development of his community as well as his tireless devotion to fostering unity between Ijagbo and its neighbouring communities.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the departed traditional ruler, grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus and give the royal family, friends and the people of Ijagbo the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in his condolence message yesterday, commiserated with  the people of Ijagbo over the demise of the king, who died yesterday.

Sulu-Gambari described the late monarch as a devout Muslim whose reign facilitated tremendous growth and development to Ijagbo kingdom.

The Emir stated this in his condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, and noted that the late monarch was favoured and blessed by Allah with old age which is one of the strong factor and indication of forgiveness of shortcomings by Allah.

