Christmas/New Year Vacation: Industrial Court Begins Vacation 19th December

The President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip OFR, has declared Monday, 19th December, 2022 to Friday, 6th January, 2023 as the end of  year and new year vacation.

Justice Kanyip made the declaration pursuant to Order 58 Rule 4(1)(c) of the National Industrial Court Civil Procedure Rules.

He further declared that there will be no normal court sitting, during the period of the vacation.

Hon. Justice Kanyip stated that normal court sittings, shall resume Monday, 9th January, 2023.

