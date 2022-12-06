Buhari Seeks Second Term for Two CBN Deputy Governors

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointments of two CBN deputy governors, Mr. Edward Adamu and Mrs Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad for a second and final term in office.

Buhari in the letter read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during plenary, said the request was pursuant to Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

Lawan in another letter also said Buhari has sought Senate’s confirmation of Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as member of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The president, he added, also forwarded for the consideration of the red chamber, the 2023 Statutory budget proposals of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) pursuant to section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended