Atiku Stood Out at ARISE Town Hall Meeting, Says Campaign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, has hailed the performance of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the special Town Hall meeting organised by the Arise TV and partners on Sunday night, saying, “Atiku towered above others”.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, one of the spokespersons of the campaign, “Nigerians across the country, especially the hitherto undecided voters, were enthralled as Atiku professionally outlined his policy programmes, which touched on realistic solutions to the challenges brought to our nation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

He said throughout the session, Atiku, relying on his experience as a former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, traversed the space of the national life: economy, education, healthcare, human capital and infrastructural development among others with practical answers to the challenges

“Our campaign notes with pride how Atiku Abubakar linked each of the challenges with respective solutions, bringing forth the efforts of his past administration in his determination to achieve the much-desired succour for our nation.

“Nigerians accept that Atiku’s maturity, candour, sincerity of purpose, focus, preparedness, presence of mind and mien showcased the readiness of our PDP candidate to lead our nation out of the woods and build a nation in which every Nigerian citizen would be proud.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians to continue with their efforts in rallying other compatriots to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates in the 2023 general election,” he stated.