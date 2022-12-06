  • Tuesday, 6th December, 2022

Atiku Stood Out at ARISE Town Hall Meeting, Says Campaign

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, has  hailed the performance of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the special Town Hall meeting organised by the Arise TV and partners on Sunday night, saying, “Atiku towered above others”.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, one of the spokespersons of the campaign, “Nigerians across the country, especially the hitherto undecided voters, were enthralled as Atiku professionally outlined his policy programmes, which touched on realistic solutions to the challenges brought to our nation by the  All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

He said throughout the session, Atiku, relying on his experience as a former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, traversed the space of the national life: economy, education, healthcare, human capital and infrastructural development among others with practical answers to the challenges

“Our campaign notes with pride how Atiku Abubakar linked each of the challenges with respective solutions, bringing forth the efforts of his past administration in his determination to achieve the much-desired succour for our nation.

“Nigerians accept that Atiku’s maturity, candour, sincerity of purpose, focus, preparedness, presence of mind and mien showcased the readiness of our PDP candidate to lead our nation out of the woods and build a nation in which every Nigerian citizen would be proud.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians to continue with their efforts in rallying other compatriots to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates in the 2023 general election,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.