Adeleke Orders Expedited Payment of Salaries

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday directed that salaries of the state workers be paid as soon as possible.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDAs) that fails to submit its salary schedule latest yesterday (Monday) will be sanctioned.

The statement said: “Any agency head who obstructs the process of scheduling will face disciplinary procedures.”

This warning is sequel to report that some agencies are still holding unto their agency’s schedules despite the directive of the governor.

Adeleke had last week directed the immediate conclusion of documentation for payment of salaries.

This was a consequence of a report that about 45 agencies are yet to submit their payment schedule.

Presently, the payment of salaries is ongoing starting with the Ministry of Justice.

Adeleke had issued six executive orders that took immediate effect of which the November salaries were stopped.

The orders signed by the governor covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.

He said each of the executive orders is

on state bank accounts, which he said ordered the immediate freezing of all government accounts in all banks and other financial institutions.