Adeleke: I’ll Never Abandon Oyetola’s Projects or  That of Any Other Govt

•Visits state assembly, seeks support, cooperation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, vowed never to abandon projects left behind, either by his immediate predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola or any other before him.

This is as Adeleke paid a courtesy call on the Osun State House of Assembly to seek the support and cooperation of the assembly in moving the state forward.

Adeleke at the plenary of the Assembly stated that since government is a continuum, his administration would not abandon any of the project embarked on by the previous administration of the state.

The governor also promised to sustain the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature to move the state forward, expressing his readiness to ensure that logistics and apparatuses needed for the smooth running of the assembly were promptly addressed.

He called on all and sundry to support his administration, nothing that now that election has come and gone, what the state needed was good governance, which his administration was ready to provide.

According to him, “Now that election is over, I want everyone to join me to move the state forward. Government cannot do it alone. For we to have an enviable state, everyone must be ready to play their part for the state to move forward.

“I promise that my administration would not cheat anyone, it will be an all-inclusive government, where everybody will be happy and peace will reign supremely in the state.”

Speaker, Osun Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said the assembly would do everything to support the government, saying they might only disagree with the executive based on facts of the law and not sentiments.

The speaker added that the legislative arm and executive must strengthen its communication channels so as to communicate effectively, devoid of fake news and rumour mongering.